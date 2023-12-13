Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary, energy, department K Vijayanand said on Tuesday that the National Energy Conservation Week will be observed in the state from December 14 to 20 during which awareness programmes will be organised on the importance of energy conservation.

Stating that National Energy Conservation Day will be observed in the country and state on December 14, he asked the superintending engineers of discoms (power distribution companies) to coordinate with the respective district collectors to conduct EC week inauguration rally on December 14 involving a large number of people and stakeholders.

Addressing the officials in a video conference, Vijayanand said that the state government considers energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes as one of the key factors in development of the state as it would bolster energy security, reduce reliance on import of coal, oil and gas by reducing energy demand and promote sustainability of power sector and overall economic growth of the state.

He asked CMDs of discoms I Prudvi Tej, J Padma Janardhana Reddy and K Santosha Rao and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission B A V P Kumara Reddy to ensure involvement of all the stakeholders even at the grass root level with massive participation from students, farmers, industrial organisations, NGOs and general public to make the event a big success.

APSECM CEO Kumara Reddy explained to the special chief secretary, energy, that SECM has planned to conduct Energy Conservation Week Rally, workshop on energy efficiency technologies to college students, E-Mobility campaign, workshop to farmers on agriculture demand side management, state energy conservation award competition, short video competition to schoolchildren and concluding with a valedictory function.

Responding to CEO, SECM, Vijayanand directed discoms to organise a mega event in the EC week involving public representatives and directed them to execute EC week activities as per the planned schedule.