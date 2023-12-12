Enumeration of crop loss begins in Krishna dist

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration on Monday launched the enumeration of the crop loss caused by the Cyclone Michaung recently.



It may be noted that the farmers suffered huge crop damage from the heavy rains triggered by the cyclone which crossed the coast near Bapatla.

Consequently, heavy rains lashed Krishna and parts of NTR district for two days inundating paddy, maize, black gram and horticulture crops.

Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu received representations from the farmers and assured that the government would pay compensation for the crop loss. He said arrangements were made for the enumeration from Monday onwards.

According to preliminary reports, crops were inundated in over 20,000 hectares in Krishna district resulting in crop damage and loss to the farmers.

Paddy crop was inundated in over 17,000 hectares.

Paddy is the most important crop in Krishna district with a cultivated area of 1,51,549 hectares.

Maize crop was inundated in 162 hectares, black gram in 2,275 hectares, cotton in 212 hectares and groundnut in 903 hectares, according to the district administration.

Collector Raja Babu started the enumeration report will be submitted by the officials.

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra submitted a representation to the district collector in Machilipatnam and demanded the government to purchase the discoloured paddy and pay compensation to the farmers who had suffered crop loss.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham Krishna district committee general secretary G Nageswara Rao demanded that the government pay compensation to the tenant farmers also for the crop damage caused by the cyclone and explained how farmers suffered huge loss due to the cyclone and heavy rains.

Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham Krishna district general secretary P Pavan Kumar and farmers from Machilipatnam, Bantumilli, Pammaru, Movva and other mandals visited the district collectorate and submitted representations seeking justice.