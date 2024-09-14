Enumeration of flood losses to be completed today

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration P Narayana said here on Friday that the enumeration of the losses suffered due to the flood would be completed on Saturday.

Addressing the media at the collectorate here, the minister said that along with 32 divisions in the city, the outskirts of the city also suffered heavy loss due to the flood. The state government appointed a subcommittee with ministers and the officials which would review the loss due to flood. However, the enumeration of the loss in the flood-affected would be completed by Saturday.

The minister said that the loss of lives and the property was minimal due to the precautions taken by the government. Furniture, beds and pillowswere damaged in sizeable number of houses.

Ten streets and 1,500 houses in 61, 63, 64 divisions were still under water. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers were heavily damaged.

Narayana said that flood damage in each and every house was assessed. However, people were not available in some houses. It is estimated that 53,399 houses were still under submersion.

According to preliminary estimate, 36, 923 two-wheelers, 2,000 cars and other vehicles were damaged due to the submersion. Likewise, 26,545 TV sets, more than 31,000 refrigerators, more than 20,000 washing machines were damaged.

The preliminary estimates also show that agriculture suffered loss of Rs 5,000 crore. After the enumeration was completed, Chief Minister Chandrababu would take the decision on the payment of ex gratia. The total estimate of the flood damage would be completed by September 17, the minister said.

Narayana said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review with the bankers and insurance officials and instructed them to submit full details in a week.