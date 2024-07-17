Excise staff demands transfer to parent dept

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh prohibition and excise employees JAC alleged that the previous YSRCP government had ruined the excise department by transferring 70 per cent of staff to the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB).

The JAC leaders say the transfers were done without their consent and they are working under the supervision of police department officials. The JAC leaders demanded transfer of staff from SEB to their parent department.

Addressing the media at the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOA) state office here on Tuesday, JAC chairman S V Babji said the excise staff was working under the supervision of 18 senior police officers in the SEB.

“SEB staff have no legal rights to take action against the culprits involved in ganja, sand and liquor smuggling. They have to handover the accused to the police station concerned for taking action. The prohibition and excise department has only 30 per cent staff and department is weakened by the previous YSRCP government,” Babji said.

He said orders were issued for the transfers to SEB in 2020 and since then, the staff are working under the direct supervision police officials.

Prohibition and excise employees association general secretary B Narsimhulu said the SEB teams were used to check sand and liquor smuggling activities.

The association leaders met Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and education minister Nara Lokesh and sought transfer of employees from SEB to their parent department besides strengthening the prohibition and excise department.

The JAC leaders said they were deprived of power in the SEB and worked for only check smuggling of sand and liquor in the state.