Expedite Aadhaar-voter data linking, Collector S Dilli Rao tells officials

Vijayawada: District Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials to speed up linking process of Aadhar to voter data and asked them to complete 100 per cent by December. He held a review meeting with booth level officers at Montessori College in Vijayawada on Thursday to discuss on preparation of voters list, polling centres and other issues.

Speaking on the issue, the Collector instructed the officers to prepare to set up new polling booths where the voters number crossed above 1,500. He disclosed that the NTR District has 16,49,533 voters in the limits of all the seven Assembly constituencies of the district and that 9,39,341 were completed the linking process constituting 60 per cent. The Collector ordered BLOs to complete the remaining voters' linking process by the end of December. He said that form-6 should be filled without mistakes, and every form must have the sign.

DRO K Mohan Kumar, VMC Additional Commissioner M Syamala and others participated in the review meeting.