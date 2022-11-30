Expedite govt priority buildings construction, officials told

Vijayawada(NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao asked the officials to hasten the construction works of government priority buildings such as Grama Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, YSR Health Clinics in the district. The government is constructing a total of 914 priority buildings in the district, of which 230 building constructions have been completed, he informed.

The Collector held a teleconference from his office at Vijayawada on Tuesday with MPDO, Panchayat Raj and engineering officials to review the priority buildings' construction progress in mandals. Dilli Rao informed that over 268 Grama Sachivalayam buildings with Rs 107 crore and 260

Rythu Bharosa Kendrams with Rs 56.68 crore are being constructed in the district. Another 147 bulk milk cooling units also are being constructed in the district by spending Rs 25.97 crore, he added.

The Collector further stated that they were taking up construction of 239 YSR Health Clinics with an amount of Rs 41.82 crore. He instructed the officials concerned for the completion of 117 buildings, which are in the final stage. The officials further told to keep the district in first place by finishing all the priority buildings construction works. He enquired about the progress in Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Mylavaram divisions during the meeting and ordered for speedy completion of the works.

Panchayati Raj SE Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.