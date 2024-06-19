Farmers advised to insure crops under Sukriti scheme

Vijayawada: Chief Underwriting Officer of Kshema General Insurance CV Kumar said that farmers in the two Telugu states can now protect more than 100 seasonal crops.

The insurance firm announced the availability of its flagship crop insurance product Sukriti along with Prakriti in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this Kharif season.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said that the farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana face multiple challenges in their endeavour of growing food for the state and the nation.

Nature’s fury is one of them wherein it impacts the farmers disproportionately and causes crop loss leading to income shocks. However, farmers can safeguard their income this Kharif season with Kshema’s first-of-its-kind crop insurance product Sukriti, he said.

Elaborating on the insurance facility, he said they offer unparalleled flexibility to a farmer who can choose a combination of one major and one minor peril, most likely to damage their crop, from a predetermined list of nine perils.

A farmer from coastal Andhra can choose to insure his crop against flood and cyclone which are more common. Similarly, a cultivator from Telangana may choose hailstorm and animal attack.