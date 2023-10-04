Farmers observe ‘Black Day’ in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti convener and former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao demanded the Central government to remove Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra from his ministry who caused four farmers’ deaths during the farmers’ agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri. He asked the government to take stringent action against him.



At a call given by the Samyukhta Kisan Morcha and trade unions, the state Samiti observed ‘Black Day’ in Vijayawada on Tuesday. To mark this, Samiti organised a procession from Lenin Centre to Dharna Chowk by tying black ribbons.

Leaders displayed placards, banners and black flags and raised slogans against the Central government.

Speaking on the occasion, Vadde Sobhandreeswara Rao said that the Union government had failed to fulfil its written assurance regarding action against those who were responsible for the farmers’ deaths.

So far, the Union government has not lifted police cases of about 75,000 which were registered against farmers during the agitation opposing three black Acts of Agriculture, he said. Further, he demanded the State and Central government implement Prof Swaminathan’s recommendations to provide better prices for agricultural products. Also, the Central government should be provided legitimacy for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he added.

On the lines of the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments, the State governments should pay an additional amount of Rs 750 to each quintal of Paddy in addition to the MSP, he said.

AITUC state president R Ravindranath, CITU leaders Uma Maheswara Rao, Subbaravamma, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham leaders Y Kesava Rao and others participated.