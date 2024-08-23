Farooq lauds preparation of bilingual textbooks

Live
Vijayawada: Minister for minority welfare NMD Farooq praised the services of Samagra Shiksha in preparation of bilingual textbooks (English and Urdu) and helping the children to learn both languages.
He took part in a workshop organised by Samagra Shiksha and the department of school education on preparation of bilingual textbooks at Andhra Loyola College on Thursday. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and school education department officials, Urdu teachers and others attended the workshop.
Addressing the gathering, Farooq said Urdu-speaking people have decreased in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the state. He stressed the need to promote Urdu language in the state.
Samagra Shiksha additional project director Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, TDP politburo member TD Janardhan, Samagra Shiksha assistant director NK Annapurna, Minority Hakkula Porata Samithi president Farooq Shubli and others attended.