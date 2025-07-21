Fencing Assn elects new committee

Vijayawada: Theelections for the new executive committee of the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh were held at the Seminar Hall of Aditya Women’s College, Kakinada on Sunday. The following members have been elected to serve from 2025 to 2029: President: Dr Nallamilli Suguna (East Godavari), General Secretary: Gunnam Krishnamohan (West Godavari), Treasurer: Akula Chandra Kalavathi (Kadapa), Vice-President: K Suryalakshmi Devi (Guntur), Joint Secretary: G Naveen (Prakasam).

Executive Committee Members: Nandyala Radhika (Kurnool) and D Ashok Babu (Guntur). The elections were held in the presence of observers from the Fencing Federation of India (FAI), represented by Ashok Dudare, and from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), represented by V Satish, Senior Weightlifting Coach. Officials from DSA Kakinada also participated as observers. Nagam Satish Babu, Mentor of the Fencing Association, announced that the newly elected body will serve the association for the term 2025–2029.