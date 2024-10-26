  • Menu
Free cancer testing camp organised

Medical oncologist Dr A Satya Prasad and RARI research officer Dr AJV Saiprasad at the cancer awareness programme organised by the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute in Vijayawada on Friday
Medical oncologist Dr A Satya Prasad and RARI research officer Dr AJV Saiprasad at the cancer awareness programme organised by the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute in Vijayawada on Friday

The Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) of the Union Ministry of Ayush here conducted a free cancer testing camp in coordination with HCG cancer centre on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations.

Vijayawada: The Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) of the Union Ministry of Ayush here conducted a free cancer testing camp in coordination with HCG cancer centre on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations.

The HCG cancer centre consultant and medical oncologist Dr A Satya Srinivas spoke on breast cancer as part of an awareness programme. RARI research officer Dr AJV Saiprasad explained research programmes on cancer in Ayurveda.

Research officer Dr Anmol K explained the precautions to be taken by women to prevent cancer.

Regional Ayurveda Research Institute assistant director in-charge Dr B Venkateswarlu spoke on the better health practices and precautions to be taken to prevent cancer.

