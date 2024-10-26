Live
Free cancer testing camp organised
Highlights
Vijayawada: The Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) of the Union Ministry of Ayush here conducted a free cancer testing camp in coordination with HCG cancer centre on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations.
The HCG cancer centre consultant and medical oncologist Dr A Satya Srinivas spoke on breast cancer as part of an awareness programme. RARI research officer Dr AJV Saiprasad explained research programmes on cancer in Ayurveda.
Research officer Dr Anmol K explained the precautions to be taken by women to prevent cancer.
Regional Ayurveda Research Institute assistant director in-charge Dr B Venkateswarlu spoke on the better health practices and precautions to be taken to prevent cancer.
