Free cancer testing camp organised

Vijayawada: The Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) of the Union Ministry of Ayush here conducted a free cancer testing camp in coordination with HCG cancer centre on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations.

The HCG cancer centre consultant and medical oncologist Dr A Satya Srinivas spoke on breast cancer as part of an awareness programme. RARI research officer Dr AJV Saiprasad explained research programmes on cancer in Ayurveda.

Research officer Dr Anmol K explained the precautions to be taken by women to prevent cancer.

Regional Ayurveda Research Institute assistant director in-charge Dr B Venkateswarlu spoke on the better health practices and precautions to be taken to prevent cancer.