Free travel for women in one month: Transport minister

Vijayawada: Transport minister M Ram Prasad Reddy said that the state government would constitute a committee to study implementation of free travel facility to women in the APSRTC buses. He said the promise will be implemented within a month.

Ram Prasad Reddy visited Pandit Nehru Bus Station and the RTC house here on Thursday. He enquired about the functioning of the RTC and passenger amenities at the bus station. He also spoke to RTC bus passengers at the bus station.

Later, briefing the media, the transport minister said he would personally visit Telangana and Karnataka to study the implementation of free travel for women for implementing it in the state.

He said the RTC has several properties worth crores of rupees and the government would take measures to protect them.

Stating that the responsibility for safety of RTC passengers lies with him, the minister said the previous YSRCP government had not purchased even a single new bus and not repaired the buses. He also assured that he would take care of the RTC staff.

Ram Prasad Reddy felt the roads should be developed and then only the bus passengers will reach the destinations safely and comfortably. Long-distance bus services will be increased and more amenities will be provided to the passengers at the bus stations. He said more efforts will be made to maintain washrooms cleanly and to serve better food at the bus stations in the state.

The RTC officials welcomed the new transport minister.