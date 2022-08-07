Freedom fighters memorial in Vijayawada set to get a facelift  

Vijayawada: In the backdrop of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Sarvodaya Trust in Vijayawada, formed by the Krishna District Freedom Fighters Association (KDFFA) has gained significance due to its patriotic and social service activities bringing about awareness about the freedom fighters to the present younger generations.

The Trust was centrally located in 0.48 acre land allotted by the State government in 1984 which is first of its kind across the Telugu states maintained by freedom fighters' descendants.

Sarvodaya Trust in an innovative move decided to construct freedom fighters memorial complex with the cooperation of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust of Gujarat. This is the first such freedom fighters' museum in AP with statues of freedom fighters of the State. The Sarvodaya Trust on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav is giving a facelift to Gandhi Vignana Mandiram (GVM) with a 30 ft Mahatma Gandhi mural in near completion that will be unveiled soon.

President of the Sarvodaya Trust Dr G V Mohan Prasad said that he has visited the famous Kirthi Mandir, birth place of Mahatma Gandhi at Porbandar in Gujarat and also visited the Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad and met Atul Pandya, the director of Sabarmati Trust for the purpose of seeking their guidance and also inputs for the development of GVM here. "The Freedom Fighters memorial complex will be constructed on GVM premises to accommodate envisaged museum and other sections," he said.

Dr Mohan Prasad said under modernisation of present GVM building, permanent exhibits depicting famous revolutions of the world and freedom movements of various countries will be displayed on the top floor. On the second floor, permanent exhibits depicting the famous incidents and struggles of the Indian freedom movement like the Quit India movement, the Dandi March, boycott of foreign goods and on the first floor permanent exhibits showing the famous incidents and struggles of the Indian freedom movement in Andhra Pradesh and more so in the combined Krishna District will be displayed.

Dr Mohan Prasad said that Freedom Complex will have a museum with the bust size statues of the Krishna district Freedom Fighters in one hall and Andhra Pradesh Freedom Fighters in the other. He also said that the new building will have a separate hall with an in-house mini theatre for screening documentaries and short films of the Freedom movement and of national importance for educating and motivating students and visitors. He stated that Sarvodaya Trust was centrally located in 0.48 acres of land in Vijayawada allocated by the state government in 1984 which is first of its kind across the Telugu states maintained by freedom fighters' descendants.

Trust secretary Motukuri Venkateswara Rao said that in 1986 GVM took shape and the foundation stone for the building was laid by the then President of India, Gnani Zail Singh on March 10, 1986. With the extensive support of the families of the freedom fighters and the other philanthropic people a four-storied building was constructed and was inaugurated by the then President of India, R Venkataraman on January 20, 1988. "GVM Freedom complex will be developed on the same lines of Sabarmati Ashram with their guidance and support and will be a place of attraction in this region," he said.