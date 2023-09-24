Live
Future of India lies in hands of youth: ISRO scientist
Vijayawada: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist P Sunil has said the future of India lies in the hands of youth and exhorted the latter to hone their skills in the subjects they pursue.
He was the chief guest for the Freshers’ Day programme organised by Sarada Educational Institutions at a private function hall at Labbipet here.
The students were thrilled and overjoyed to participate in the Freshers’ Day programme. Addressing the students, Sunil said the ISRO scientists have proved their mettle by successfully launching the Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ and the Solar mission ‘Aditya L-1.’
He said, ”We have to change first to change the nation and urged the students to study with determination and dedication and utilise the opportunities to pursue education and get knowledge. YSR University of Health Sciences Registrar Radhika Reddy, Sarada Educational Institutions Managing Director Sarada Devi, college staff, faculty and students participated.