- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Gang held for stealing machinery from mobile signal towers
Ongole: Prakasam district police have arrested a four-member gang, who are stealing valuable machinery from mobile signal towers.
Prakasam SP Malika Garg explained that Pamur police received a complaint from patrolling security officer of Airtel Dara Anjaiah that the Remote Radio Unit on their mobile signal tower at Pamur was stolen on May 13, resulting in the site being down. Pamur CI K Srinivasa Rao, SI K Suresh started investigation under the supervision of Additional SP Crimes Sridhar Rao and Kanigiri DSP R Ramaraju. They arrested Duggipogu Naveen Kumar, Mothukuri Suneel, Kuvvarapu Tirapaiah and Mothukuri Vijay Kumar at Pamur Kandukur junction on Monday and seized five Remote Radio Units lifted from the mobile towers in Pamur and Vinukonda of Palnadu district and Gajulapalli of Nandhyal district and two Base Band Units lifted from the towers at Komarolu and Markapuram, along with their car.
The SP explained that Naveen Kumar is working as a manager for Airtel at Rajampet, while Suneel and Tirupaiah worked as riggers earlier and now working in fibre optic cable company. She said that the gang steal RRUs and BBUs from mobile towers and sell them to middlemen at Madanapalle, who resell them in Hyderabad.
SP Malika Garg appreciated Additional SP Sridhar Rao, Kanigiri DSP Ramaraju, Pamur CI Srinivasa Rao, Markapuram CI Bhima Naik, Pamur SI Suresh, head constable Rahamatulla and constable Prasad, and presented them with commendation certificates. She said that DGP K Rajendranath Reddy also appreciated the police personnel for cracking the case quickly and arresting the thieves.