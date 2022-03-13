'Give options to staff in job allotments in new districts'

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) has requested the State government to give options to employees in allotment of posts during the reorganisation of districts in the State.

The APRSA said it is the responsibility of the government to see that the employees would not incur loss due to the reorganisation of districts. The APRSA leaders met at Revenue Bhavan here on Sunday and discussed their problems.

They requested the government to take the suggestions of the employees in allotment of districts. The meeting was convened in the backdrop of the reorganisation of districts from 13 to 26 in the State and functioning of the administration from Ugadi, the April 2 in new districts. The State government had hastened efforts to create new districts and establish offices to start functioning from April 2.

APRSA president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, general secretary Ch Krishna Murthy and other leaders discussed various issues related to the employees, transfers and sharing of staff among the districts. The association leaders said the government must increase the staff strength to meet the requirements of the districts. The leaders said the staff cadre strength not increased since the British rule and same strength continuing at mandal and division level offices.

They said many representations were submitted to provide basic facilities in the offices and appoint the staff. But there was no response from the government yet. They underlined the need to recruit the staff in the tahsildar offices, divisional revenue offices and the collectorates as the work will be increased in the state from April, 2022 with creation of new districts.

The leaders said many revenue department staff is working in other departments on deputation basis and they should be transferred to the revenue department back in view of the reorganization of districts. The association leaders said the government sanction funds to maintain the tahsildar offices stating that the staff are spending expenses between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 every month.