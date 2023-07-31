Vijayawada: Godavari flood fury continues in Konaseema district as the floodwater is inundating the villages and habitations and forcing the people to leave homes and move to the safer areas or the rehabilitation centres set up by the district administration.

Godavari floodwater release from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage, Dowleswaram slightly increased causing tension among the villagers and habitations living in Godavari Lanka villages.

The floodwater discharge was 15,96,464 cusecs by 10 am on Sunday and it increased to 16,02,209 cusecs by 12 noon. The third warning continued till Sunday evening. Scores of Lanka villages and habitations were submerged in the floodwater causing crop loss as the farm lands are submerged in the floodwaters. According to Konaseema district administration, around 30 villages were affected in nine mandals of Konaseema district due to the impact of Godavari flood.

The officials are asking the people to move to safer places or the rehabilitation centres keeping in view of rising floodwater levels.

Konaseema district collector Himanshu Shukla along with local MLA Kondeti Chittibabu visited Veeravallipalem village in Ainavalli mandal on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration to evacuate the people and render assistance to the flood-hit people. He travelled on tractor and local boats and inspected the flood situation.

Most flood affected people are depending on boats and steamers to move to the safer areas and rehabilitation centres set up by the district administration. Many people have left their livestock and moved to safer places to save their lives.

Razole, Mamidikuduru, Malikipuram, Ainavalli, Alamuru, Sakhinetipalli, P Gannavaram, Ambajipeta, Ambajipeta, Ravulapalem, Atreyapuram and other mandals were affected by the Godavari flood.

The district administration evacuated 1321 persons by Sunday and 71 relief camps kept ready to shift the flood affected families. So far, 20 relief camps have been set up in the district.

The district collector stated that 21,756 food packets were distributed to the flood affected people and 172 boats are being used to evacuate the people to the safer places and relief camps set up by the district administration.

One National Disaster Response Force team and four State Disaster Response Force teams are deployed to help the people for evacuation and other activities. He informed that 33 medical camps were set up to serve the flood victims. Shukla said SDRF teams were arranged at Mummidivaram, Ainavilli, Mamidikuduru and Sakhinetipalli mandals.

Appanapalli village, Pedapatnam Lanka, Edarada, Pasarlapudi, B Doddavaram and other villages affected due to floods in Mamidikuduru mandal. Appanaramuni Lanka, Sakhinetipalli Lakupeta, Sakhinetipalli Lanka, Tekisettipalem villages were inundated in the floodwater. The officials have visited the villages and rendered assistance to the flood victims.

Some villages in Mummidivaram mandal were surrounded by the floodwater and people are suffering as transportation was badly affected.

Ranelanka, Kunalanka, Gedellanka, Chintapalli Lanka, Chintavari Revu, Saladivaripalem, Kamini, Pottitippa in the Lanka areas were flooded on Sunday. Boating activity was stopped in Dindi resorts due to the impact of heavy floods.

Sompalli, Sivakoti Lanka, Pedapatnam lanka-Appanapalli villages, Gopalapuram, Ubalanka, Komaraju Lanka, Podagatlapalli, Lakshmi Polavaram, Pitchukalanka, Vadapallilanka villages were in flood waters. Vasishtha, Vainateya, Gowtami, and Vriddhagowtami branch canals are overflowing inundating the villages and habitations.