Golden Jubilee fest of Siddhartha Academy begins

Vijayawada: The Golden Jubilee festivities of Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education commenced on a grand note at Kala Vedika of PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science on Friday. The event marked a significant milestone, celebrating 50 years of the Academy’s dedication to educational excellence.

The celebrations were inaugurated by Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, New Delhi. He unveiled the Golden Jubilee teaser and logo, symbolizing the Academy’s rich legacy and future aspirations. In his address, Prof Kumar highlighted the autonomy granted by the current national education system, empowering students to pursue their aspirations. He encouraged alumni to return as educators, fostering the next generation’s growth. He also noted the global attention India is receiving due to its rapid development.

Presiding over the event, Malineni Rajayya, President of Siddhartha Academy, announced that the Golden Jubilee celebrations would extend from March to December. Reflecting on the Academy’s humble beginnings on August 12, 1975, with 250 life members, he recounted the establishment of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada and AG & SG Siddhartha College in Vuyyuru. Starting with 300 students and 25 lecturers, the Academy has flourished into 18 institutions, encompassing 3,500 faculty members and 30,000 students, transforming Vijayawada into a prominent educational hub.

Secretary P Lakshmanarao emphasised the Academy’s commitment to providing non-profit education across various domains, including school education, medical, nursing, dental, engineering, pharmacy, arts, and science. He highlighted the Siddhartha Foundation’s role in offering scholarships to underprivileged students statewide and financial support to IIT aspirants, underscoring the institution’s dedication to social responsibility.

The evening was enriched by cultural performances such as Kuchipudi dance, Burra Katha, and musical renditions by students from Siddhartha institutions, captivating the audience and showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The chief guest Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was felicitated by the President and secretary of Siddhartha academy.