Good opportunities for investing in AP: Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav
Guntur: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav said that there are good opportunities for investing in Andhra Pradesh.
He conducted a meeting with the Abu Dhabi representatives at APICC Towers at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday.
He interacted with the representatives of Paryavarana Med Tech, Biotech and MF2 companies. He said AP bulk drug park was in the first place. The minister explained that Med Tech zones and three economic zones sanctioned by the Central government are favourable for investments. He further said that the health city in the state capital Amaravati and health hubs in the nine municipalities are suitable for investments.
He further said that the MF2 representatives will visit economic corridors and Med Tech zones and discuss with the officials and submit the final report. Special chief secretary, Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, principal secretary industries Dr N Yuvraj and APMSIDC MD Lakshmi Shah were present.