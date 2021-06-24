Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulates Karanam Malleswari

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Karanam Malleswari, the first and the only Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal, following her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the first Sports University set up by the Delhi government.

The Governor said Karanam Malleswari became a household name in the country after she won the bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The Governor said Malleswari is an inspiration to sportspersons in the country, having won 29 international medals including 11 gold medals in the World Championships, Asian Weightlifting Championships among others and has been conferred the Arjuna award, Padma Shri award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

The Governor said it is a proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh that Karanam Malleswari, who hails from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the first Sports University in the country by the Delhi government.