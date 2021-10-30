Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurates 72nd TB Seal sale campaign

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated the 72nd TB Seal sale campaign at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said TB is preventable and the TB Seal sale campaign helps the authorities to raise funds for promoting voluntary anti-TB work and provides an opportunity to every citizen to contribute to the fight against this anti-human disease.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, D Balachandra, honorary general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh TB Association, and other officials from TB Association attended the programme.



