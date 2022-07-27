Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan meets the President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, on a courtesy visit, according to a communiqué from the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor attended the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

The Governor congratulated Droupadi Murmu for being the second woman and the first person from tribal community, to have been sworn-in as the President of India and wished her a fruitful and successful tenure. Both the Governor and the President have known each other for a long time as both hail from Odisha State.