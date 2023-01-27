Governor Biswabhusan takes part in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated in the 6th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC-2023), in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, virtually from Maris Stella College here on Friday. About 38.80 lakh students, teachers and parents participated in Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023, either physically or in virtual form, in the town-hall type interactive programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the interaction programme, the Prime Minister advised parents against putting undue pressure on children over marks and also gave tips to students on keeping a balance between hard work and smart work. Later, the Governor handed over the 'Exam Warriors' book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students of schools and colleges, who participated in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, from Maris Stella College. The Governor also planted a tree on the college premises. Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, principal secretary of school education Praveen Prakash, commissioner of school education Suresh Kumar and the officials and faculty of Maris Stella College were among those who attended the programme.