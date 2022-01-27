Govt fulfilled 95% of poll promises: Governor Biswabushan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabushan Harichandan hinted at administration from the 26 new districts by Ugadi festival. The Governor unfurled the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations and received the guard of honour from police.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, Ministers and officials were present.

The Governor said the government proposed 13 new districts, including two tribal districts to improve efficiency in administration and they are likely to function from the Ugadi festival. The Governor also mentioned an increase in retirement age of employees to 62 years and sanctioning 11th PRC with 23 per cent fitment to benefit employees.

Stating that the State Government was giving priority to welfare schemes, the Governor said the government distributed Rs 1,67,798 crore to people through direct benefit transfer and Rs 19,126 crore to farmers under the Rytu Bharosa. He said the government fulfilled 95 per cent of assurances given in the election manifesto.

He said the government is going to develop four fishing harbours at a cost of Rs 3,177 crore. He said giving top priority to education, the government spent Rs 34,619 crore to develop infrastructure in schools and colleges under the Nadu-Nedu programme. The enrolment in schools increased with the development works, he added.

Praising the efforts of the government in the management of the Covid pandemic, the Governor said cent per cent vaccination completed by January 2021 and 93 per cent vaccination completed for youth under 15-18 years of age.

Coming to women welfare, he said the State Government distributed Rs 2,354 crore under YSR zero interest loan Rs 12,758 crore to Dwcra group members and Rs 18,750 crore under YSR Cheyuta programme. Under the YSR Pension programme, 62 lakh old people are getting Rs 45,837 crore and the pension increased to Rs 2,500 per month from January 2022.



The Governor said house sites were distributed to 32 lakh poor and complete rights were provided to 52 lakh people under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku.