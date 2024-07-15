Govt keen on protecting Wakf properties: Minister Kollu Ravindra

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra participated in a programme organised by minority welfare department at Bismilla Khan Shadi Khana in Machilipatnam on Sunday and distributed cheques of Rs 5,000 to 123 Muzavars of the Shia holy sites to take up repairs and white wash in the month of Muharram.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Ravindra said Muslims observe mourning for 40 days to mark Muharram. He said Muharram is observed in memory of a battle that took place 1400 years ago at Karbala. He said the state government is committed to protect the Wakf properties in the state and will work for the welfare of Muslims.

He said a sizable number of the Shia population is in Machilipatnam after Hyderabad and Shia Muslims observe the mourning and perform rituals with dedication in Machilipatnam. He said funds will be sanctioned to take up repairs to the Shia holy shrines in Machilipatnam and Pedana. He said the minority welfare department received 106 applications in Machilipatnam and 17 applications from Pedana for the funds and assured that the government will sanction funds to take up repairs and white wash. He assured the Muslims that a community hall will be built in the city.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri announced that Rs 1.10 crore will be sanctioned for construction of the community hall and will be completed in two years. He further said Rs 25 lakh will be sanctioned for construction of the compound wall of Eidgah in Machilipatnam and will be completed in four years. Balashouri said Rs 5, 000 amount sanctioned to take up repairs and white wash of Shia Muslim shrines will be increased.District minority welfare officer Shamiunnisa, local JSP leader Bandi Ramakrishna, State former Wakf Board director Althaf Hussain and others were present.