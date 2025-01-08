Govt to make students industry-ready: Lokesh

Vijayawada: The State Government will bring changes in the polytechnic curriculum to meet the needs of the Make-in-India concept by bringing in a government order to help children to come up with pilot projects. The Minister for HRD called upon the students to continue with more such festivals on technology.

Underlining the need to promote industries, Lokesh urged the students to continue their research and create innovative projects that will be useful for people. At a valedictory function of the Poly TECHFEST, Lokesh went round the projects showcased by students and interacted with them.

Speaking to the students, Lokesh said he chose the Education portfolio so that he could bring reforms to meet the future requirements of students and to provide necessary skill development. He urged the students to work hard and made it clear that there are no shortcuts to success.

Lokesh said the Government of Andhra Pradesh is entering into MoUs with a host of companies which would give them good opportunities in future. The Chief Minister had started the TECHFEST in 2018 with a view to encouraging students to make innovative projects and showcase in such festivals, he said.