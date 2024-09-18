Govt urged to allocate liquor shops to SC/STs

Secretariat (Amaravati): Member of the AP State Commission for Scheduled Tribes Vadithya Soma Sankar Naik appealed to Principal Secretary of the Excise Department Mukesh Kumar Meena in a memorandum here on Tuesday to provide an opportunity to the SCs and STs in the new liquor policy of the AP State Government by providing 15 per cent and 6 per cent to them in allocation of liquor shops.

He recalled that 15 per cent and 6 percent provision is also given in allotment of shops in Municipalities/Corporations/TUDA/Endowment shops and Special departments are also established for their welfare. For the social empowerment 15 per cent and 6 per cent provision may be incorporated in the upcoming new liquor policy in allocation of liquor shops to the SCs and STs.

Sankar Naik also appealed to the principal secretary that the policy of refunding the earnest money deposit (EMD) deposited by them if they fail to get shops may be incorporated considering their financial condition.