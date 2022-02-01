Govt will disburse salaries as per new PRC: Botcha

Vijayawada: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, a member of the Ministers' Committee appointed by the State government to resolve the PRC issue with employees, made it clear that January salaries will be paid to employees as per the new PRC and GOs.

The Ministers' committee met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed the PRC issue and employees agitation. Later, speaking to mediapersons, Botcha said the State government is ready to pay salaries on February 1 under new PRC as the employees' associations were demanding payment of wages on February 1 and it is the responsibility of State government.

He said that the State government is ready to discuss with employees' associations to resolve PRC issue. He said that the Ministers' committee waited for three days to discuss with employees' associations.

However the association leaders failed to turn up. He said that the employees submitted a memorandum with three demands

including abeyance of GOs on PRC, payment of old wages and revealing of Asutosh Mishra committee report.

The Minister said it is not correct to make derogatory comments against the State government and Chief Minister and it is the responsibility of association leaders to see that there will be no abusive comments on government.

He said that employees' associations should come forward for a dialogue with government to resolve the PRC issue.

Stating that it is that it is the collective responsibility of both the government and employees to find an amicable solution, the Minister sought the cooperation of the employees in this regard.

He warned that action will be taken against anyone who makes derogatory remarks against the government.