Gudivada MLA seeks funds for road development

Vijayawada: Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu has requested the R&B minister BC Janardhan Reddy to sanction funds for the development of roads in Gudivada Assembly constituency.

The MLA met the minister at the AP secretariat on Tuesday and explained the condition of roads in the constituency. The MLA requested the minister to sanction a special package for laying the roads.

Responding to the request, the minister Janardhan Reddy has assured to sanction grants to take up the repairs to the damaged roads. The minister said he will sanction funds on priority basis in a phased manner.

MLA Ramu thanked the minister for giving assurance to sanction the funds to take up repairs immediately in Gudivada.