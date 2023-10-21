Guntur: Bala Chamundika attired as Saraswati Devi

Guntur : Goddess Bala Chamundeswari at Bala Chamundika Sametha Amareswara Swamy temple at Amaravati was adorned as Goddess Saraswati Devi on Friday on the occasion auspicious Moola Nakshatram as a part of Sarannavaratrulu. The devasthanam authorities performed special pujas to Goddess Saraswati Devi.

A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed special pujas. Special pujas were performed to Goddess Saraswati, and Chandi homam was performed. Devasthanam authorities performed Vastu homam and Vigneswara Pooja. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Amareswara Swamy at Amaravati. Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam were performed. Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari at Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Devi Temple in Guntur city was attired as Goddess Saraswati Devi on the occasion. Devastanam authorities performed special pujas to Goddess Saraswati Devi.

Chandi homam was performed for the wellbeing of the people at Courtallam Siddheswari Peetham Guntur branch at New Pattabhipuram.