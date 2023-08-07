Live
Guntur: Call to defeat BJP in next elections
Guntur: CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar criticised that prices of essential commodities are on rise, communal riots increased and attacks on SC, ST, Minorities and women increased during the BJP rule.
Addressing CPI Ponnuru Assembly constituency meeting held in Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur city on Sunday, he said two women were forced to walk naked, later raped and murdered in Manipur. He said Narendra Modi-led government is not opening its mouth on the Manipur incident.
He said the Centre is working in favour of Adani, Ambani and corporate houses and protecting their interests. He stressed the unity of farmers, intellectuals, workers, communists and secular forces to defeat the BJP government at the Centre in the coming general elections.
CPI Ponnur Assembly constituency secretary Puppla Satyanarayana urged the trade unions to make the proposed ‘Save India’ dharna to be held in Vijayawada on August 9 a success, on the occasion of remembrance of Quit India.
CPI leaders V Sitaramaiah, Mande Ravindra, R Babu, Mahila Samakya leaders Rentala Kumari, Vijayalakshmi were present.