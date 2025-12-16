Pawan Kalyan donates library, 25 computers to ZPHS

Narasaraopet: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Monday provided a library along with 25 computers from his personal funds to Sri Sarada Zilla Parishad High School in Chilakaluripet demonstrating the commitment. During the mega teachers-parents meeting held on December 5, Pawan Kalyan assured them that he would personally arrange a library and 25 computers for the school. Within just ten days, the required books for the library and the computers were donated. The newly established library and computer lab were formally inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school.

Chilakaluripet MLA Prattipati Pullarao, Panchayat Raj commissioner Krishna Teja, Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla, revenue divisional officer Madhulatha participated in the programme. Students of Sri Sarada ZPHS expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Pawan Kalyan for the facilities provided to them. They said the new library and computer lab would help them improve their knowledge and overall academic performance.