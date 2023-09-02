Guntur: Daggubati Purandeswari participates in ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam’

Guntur : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Ek Bharat -Shreshtha Bharat programme, collecting soil from all the houses in the villages. Similarly, they will collect soil from villages in the country.

She participated in ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desham' programme held at Kolakaluru village of Tenali Assembly constituency on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, the BJP leader said the soil will be dumped at one place in Delhi and it will be named Amruthavanam and will be used for raising the saplings. She said the aim of the programme is to make one person in every house collect the soil and become a partner in raising the saplings.

BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, party State vice-president Chandu Sambasiva Rao, BJP leaders Sadineni Yamini, Maganti Sudhakar and Vanama Narendra were present.