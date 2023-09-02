Live
- Narasaraopet: Farmers demand 9-hr power supply
- Technical hindrances to loan waiver in Telangana state
- Rajamahendravaram: Yuvagalam Padayatra enters East Godavari district
- Rajamahendravaram: Stress on increased awareness of RTI Act
- Now, Vedanta Group under OCCRP lens
- World Coconut Day
- Vijayawada: Preventive Vigilance campaign launched
- Asia Cup: Pakistan name unchanged playing eleven for a highly-anticipated clash against India
- Guntur: Card Prime 2.0 for property registrations introduced in Krishna district
- Tirupati: ZP High School students excel at ‘Yuvamanthan model G20 summit’
Just In
Guntur: Daggubati Purandeswari participates in ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam’
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Ek Bharat -Shreshtha Bharat programme, collecting soil from all the houses in the villages.
Guntur : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Ek Bharat -Shreshtha Bharat programme, collecting soil from all the houses in the villages. Similarly, they will collect soil from villages in the country.
She participated in ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desham' programme held at Kolakaluru village of Tenali Assembly constituency on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, the BJP leader said the soil will be dumped at one place in Delhi and it will be named Amruthavanam and will be used for raising the saplings. She said the aim of the programme is to make one person in every house collect the soil and become a partner in raising the saplings.
BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, party State vice-president Chandu Sambasiva Rao, BJP leaders Sadineni Yamini, Maganti Sudhakar and Vanama Narendra were present.