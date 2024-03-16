Guntur: Elaborate arrangements for PM’s public meet

Guntur : BJP, TDP and JSP leaders are making elaborate arrangements for the Praja Galam public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Boppudi on Sunday. This is the first public meeting to be conducted by the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu, JSP PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar and BJP State secretary Pathuri Nagabhushanam on Friday evening reviewed the arrangements at the public meeting venue.

Atchannaidu called upon the party leaders to make the public meeting to be addressed by Modi a grand success. He said the three parties entered into alliance for the future of the State and urged the voters to bless BJP, TDP and JSP candidates in the coming elections to ensure bright future for the State.

He said they will make arrangements for transport, meals and drinking water at the public meeting venue. He stressed on the need to revive democracy in the State. Nadendla Manohar assured that the TDP-JSP-BJP government will be formed in the State and it will deliver justice to all the sections of the people. He said people of the State are in favour of political change. BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third successive time. He said BJP will work for the development of the country.