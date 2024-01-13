Guntur: Kishan Reddy flags off extension of trains

Guntur : Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, divisional railway manager M Ramakrishnan flagged off the extension of three trains at Guntur Railway Station on Friday.

The extended train services are train No 22701/22702 Visakhapatnam -Guntur-Visakhapatnam Uday Express, Train No 17225/17226 Narsapur-Hubballi-Narsapur Amaravati Express and train No 07284/07285 Nandyal-Renigunta-Nandyal special train. Simultaneously, these functions were held at Renigunta and Narsapuram railway stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said extension of the train services is useful to the people of the state. He said extension of Uday Express provides direct connectivity between Guntur and Visakhapatnam and added that these trains consist of AC, Non-AC coaches.

He said Narsapur-Hubballi Express train will provide additional traveling facility from coastal Andhra to Karnataka region. He said Nandyal -Renigunta special train will facilitate pilgrim passengers to reach Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati. He said electrification works in the state are almost completed.

He said AP has been provided with Vande Bharat train connectivity between Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Tirupati and Vijayawada -Chennai.