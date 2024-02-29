Guntur: Nara Lokesh introduces Pemmasani to voters

Guntur : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said TDP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will work hard for the party and he had a long association with him.

Dr Pemmasani introduction programme was held at Lokesh’s residence in Undavalli on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said he likes to do ground work for the party.

Dr Pemmasani said voters of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency are highly fortunate because Lokesh is contesting from this constituency. He urged the party activists to conduct a campaign on ‘super six’ and ‘Babu Surety -Bhavishyath Guarantee’ assurances.

He said in case of need, he will work in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, if Lokesh is not available. He urged voters of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to vote in favour of Lokesh and give him a huge majority in the coming elections.