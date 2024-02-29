Live
- Bill Gates at Hyd MS IDC
- Skilling 50k graduates in lifesciences: Sridhar Babu
- 4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector
- Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
- Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas to be Honored with Prayer Meet in Mumbai
- Slowdown forecast on GDP growth
- New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders, Details
- YSRCP leaders demand TDP to cancel ticket for Mahasena Mahesh
- Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’
- AP Dy. CM and Ministers Visit Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Shrine
Just In
Guntur: Nara Lokesh introduces Pemmasani to voters
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said TDP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will work hard for the party and he had a long association with him.
Guntur : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said TDP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will work hard for the party and he had a long association with him.
Dr Pemmasani introduction programme was held at Lokesh’s residence in Undavalli on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said he likes to do ground work for the party.
Dr Pemmasani said voters of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency are highly fortunate because Lokesh is contesting from this constituency. He urged the party activists to conduct a campaign on ‘super six’ and ‘Babu Surety -Bhavishyath Guarantee’ assurances.
He said in case of need, he will work in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, if Lokesh is not available. He urged voters of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to vote in favour of Lokesh and give him a huge majority in the coming elections.