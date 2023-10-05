Guntur: Need to concentrate on development after elections stressed

Guntur : Retired IAS officer and Citizens for Democracy general secretary Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that political parties should confine themselves to politics at the time of elections and after elections, there is a need to concentrate on the development. He participated in a face-to-face programme at Jana Chaitanya Vedika State committee office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramesh Kumar recalled that because of the efforts made by freedom fighters like Duggirala Gopala Krishnaiah, Konda Venkatappaiah Pantulu, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah, Parvathaneni Veeraiah, the district was developed. He further said that in South India, AP was backward, whereas Telangana is developing.

He remembered that Guntur district had produced Chief Ministers like Kasu Brahmananda Reddy and K Rosaiah. He felt when the government did not develop Amaravati as the State capital, Guntur district turned backward.

He noted that investors and entrepreneurs are shifting to other States for setting up industries and added that Citizens for Democracy is striving for free and fair elections.

Jana Chaitnaya Vedika State president Vallamreddy Lakshamana Reddy, retired additional SP Sri Kalahasti Satyanarayana, Avahana (NGO) secretary Konda Siva Rama Reddy and others participated in the meeting.