- Riya Kodali: A Rising Star in the Fashion Industry
- Guntur: Public grievance redressal today
- Except for three, shortage of hospital beds in all districts of Telangana
- Eluru: Students told to excel in studies to build future
- Hospitals have more nurses, but lack fire-prevention eqpt: CAG
- NDA will form govt again in 2029: Shah
- 1,000-yr-old Jain idol in utter neglect
- Telangana PSUs outside the oversight of State Legislature?
- 4G services across country by March: Pemmasani
- CM and Dy CM to address collectors’ conference today
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a public grievance and redressal system at the GMC office here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday.
The GMC commissioner Hari Krishna will receive the petitions directly from the people and take steps to solve their petitions on the spot. People may submit their petitions relating to the GMC in the grievance and redressal system and solve their problems.
