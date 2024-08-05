  • Menu
Guntur: Public grievance redressal today

Guntur: Public grievance redressal today
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a public grievance and redressal system at the GMC office here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday.

The GMC commissioner Hari Krishna will receive the petitions directly from the people and take steps to solve their petitions on the spot. People may submit their petitions relating to the GMC in the grievance and redressal system and solve their problems.

