Guntur: Speed up garbage transfer station works, officials told

Guntur: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri directed the officials to speed up works of garbage transfer stations and e-autos charging points.

She conducted a review meeting with the officials in her chamber on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner instructed the officials to set up GPS to all the e-autos and submit the report for every trip of e-autos. She suggested setting up charging points for e-autos. She directed the officials to take care of works taken up with the 15th Finance Commission funds and complete works within the stipulated time.

Kirthi directed the officials to expedite works taken up under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu. She stressed the need to construct drains and roads where road-widening works were taken up. She instructed the officials to negotiate with contractors and hasten the islands’ development works. She emphasised the need to check drinking water problems.

GMC engineering officials Bhaskar, Sundara Rami Reddy, Santi Raju, Konda Reddy were present.