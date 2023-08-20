Guntur: Students advised to sharpen skills to secure jobs during campus interviews

Guntur: Commissioner of College Education Pola Bhaskar said the State government has been conducting the campus interviews and providing jobs to the eligible students under the New Education Policy.

He addressed the ‘Maha Job Mela’ conducted for the students of 21 degree colleges belonging to Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts at the Government College for Women in Guntur city on Saturday .

Speaking on this occasion, he urged the students to sharpen their skills to get jobs in the campus placements to be conducted in the colleges.

He said the College Education department has been imparting training in life skills and soft skills to the students and added that the government has already provided training to the college lecturers to teach life skills and soft skills to the students.

He pointed out that the government has already entered into an MoU with 50 reputed companies for the selection of 20,000 to 25,000 students per year in campus interviews.

College Principal V Rama Jyotsna Kumari, college education academic guiding officer Dr Tulasi Mastanamma and AP State Jawahar Knowledge Centre chief coordinator Dr Ram Gopal were among those who participated.