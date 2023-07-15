  • Menu
Guntur: Top priority to petitions submitted by corporators

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in a meeting with the corporators at her office in Guntur on Friday
GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in a meeting with the corporators at her office in Guntur on Friday

Highlights

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri directed the officials to give top priority to solving the petitions submitted by the...

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri directed the officials to give top priority to solving the petitions submitted by the corporators relating to civic problems.

She conducted a meeting with the corporators and officials in the GMC office on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner stressed coordination among the officials and the corporations for speedy development.

She instructed the engineering officials to take steps to gush out the rainwater stranded on the roads. She said following the request of the corporators, she is conducting ‘Face-to-face with corporators’ every Friday. She urged the corporators to send problems in their wards through WhatsApp.

The civic chief instructed the engineering officials to record the proposals submitted by the corporators on development works and take necessary steps. She explained the development works taken by the GMC including the road widening for the smooth flow of traffic.

