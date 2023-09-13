  • Menu
HC takes up hearing on Chandrababu petition challenging ACB court order

HC takes up hearing on Chandrababu petition challenging ACB court order
Vijayawada: Hearing on petition filed on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu in High Court challenging ACB court remand order going on in AP High Court today....

Meanwhile hearing on the petition filed by CID in ACB court seeking five day CID custody of Chandrababu going on in ACB court.

