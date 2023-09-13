Live
- Press Enclave Marg In Delhi To Undergo Redesign As The First Project Following G20 Summit
- 685 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2023
- Warangal: SRU conducts workshop on IoT
- Employees complain over pressure from officials
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th September 2023
- A massive movement in the name of "Babutho Nenu" in Godavari districts
- 4 SCR employees receive Man of Month awards
- Gangula distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries
- How to manage our growing pile of e-waste
HC takes up hearing on Chandrababu petition challenging ACB court order
Vijayawada: Hearing on petition filed on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu in High Court challenging ACB court remand order going on in AP High Court today.
Meanwhile hearing on the petition filed by CID in ACB court seeking five day CID custody of Chandrababu going on in ACB court.
