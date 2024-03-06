Health camp organised for women railway employees

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway organised a health camp on the eve of International Women’s Day-2024 for the welfare of women employees of Vijayawada Division at Railway Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendents Dr M Jaideep and Dr L Ravikanth inaugurated the camp along with personnel department staff. As many as 70 women employees took part in the camp. Dr M Jaideep thanked Dr Anila Patibandla, Oncologist of American Institute of Oncology, Dr Prudvi Srinivas, cardiologist and Dr Sujani, gynaecologist of Sunrise Hospitals for taking part in the camp.

Staff is asked to compulsory monitor vital parameters like BP, sugar and cholesterol periodically, and assured them that their medical team shall be readily available during any case of medical emergencies.

As part of this women’s health camp, liver function tests, renal function tests, cholesterol complete blood count, sugar levels, ECG, cardio diagnostic tests like 2D Echo, general medicine and gynaecology consultations were arranged for the female staff.

The staff noticed with abnormal reports will be sent for further evaluation and screening. Pap smear test was conducted for 43 women employees by the AOI team. Dr Prudvi Srinivas, Dr Sujani, Dr Haseena Begum, Physician of the Railway Hospital supervised the camp.

In the evening, an essay competition on the topic “Women in Viksit Bharat–Viksit Rail 2047”, Poster Making, Sketch/Drawing competitions were conducted for women employees at Jack n Jill. Senior DPO Anand Katta was also present.