Health Minister Vidadala Rajini dares Naidu for debate on Aarogyasri

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that while the TDP government had spent Rs 1,000 crore under Aarogyasri scheme, the YSRCP government has spent Rs 3,400 crore every year.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, she said during the last four years, 36 lakh patients were treated under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme by spending Rs 10,100 crore. She recalled that the YSRCP government has increased the number of diseases covered under the YSR Aarogyasri to 3,257 from 1,057 under the TDP government rule.

She said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP national general secretary Lokesh were making baseless allegations against the YSR Aarogyasri scheme and challenged that she was ready for an open debate on YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

She said the TDP government did not pay Rs 631 crore dues to the chain hospitals and added that at present 1.42 crore families in the State were getting free treatment under the scheme. She further said that the government was extending the financial assistance under the YSR Aasara scheme to the family members of the patients admitted in the hospital.

She further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to the medical and health department and developing the government hospitals on the lines of corporate hospitals.