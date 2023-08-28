Help MSMEs adopt latest energy efficient measures: CS to EESL

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy has urged the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of National Public Undertakings and Ministry of Power, Government of India, to explore the possibility of providing the latest energy efficient technologies for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Executive officer of the EESL, Vishal Kapoor, met Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi and discussed the energy efficiency measures taken up by the Central government in the country and in Andhra Pradesh in particular.

Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy said the State government holds a strong commitment to promoting the MSMEs in the State and reinforcing their capabilities through the introduction of cutting-edge technologies. A testament to this commitment is the ‘Restart Model’ programme, a flagship initiative launched by the Andhra Pradesh government to fortify the MSMEs.

He said as part of this initiative, the government is giving unwavering support to the MSMEs, even during challenging times, such as Covid critical period. Apart from this the energy department’s special action plan in providing reliable and quality power supply to industries is quite successful and helped MSMEs to improve their products, the Chief Secretary said

The CEO EESL Vishal Kapoor has explained to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy that the MSME sector grapples with diverse challenges from financial constraints to constrained market access. He said embracing innovative technologies can help these enterprises overcome these obstacles, fostering heightened competitiveness, productivity, and growth, ultimately bolstering India’s GDP and industrial output.

Vishal Kapoor underlined EESL’s unyielding commitment to supporting all key States highlighting the organisation’s role as a vanguard energy service provider, specialising in efficiency, renewable energy, electric mobility, and decentralized solar power generation.

EESL, in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Global Environmental Facility (GEF), has embarked on a nationwide initiative titled ‘Promoting Market Transformation for Energy Efficiency in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).’

He further stated that this ambitious project seeks to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies across the MSME sector, a segment responsible for a significant portion of India’s GDP and industrial output.