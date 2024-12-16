  • Menu
Hundreds take part in Giri Pradakshina

Hundreds take part in Giri Pradakshina
Hundreds of devotees and artistes participated in Sri Durga temple Giri Pradakshina on Sunday.

Vijayawada: Hundreds of devotees and artistes participated in Sri Durga temple Giri Pradakshina on Sunday. The temple EO KS Ramarao and temple priests inaugurated the Giri Pradakshina by performing the rituals near the temple.

The devotees passed via Kummaripalem, Sitara junction, Kabela centre, Milk project, Chitti Nagar and reached the Durga temple. To mark the Pournami the temple administration made arrangements for the Giri Pradakshina of devotees.

The devotees visited the temple and performed the special puja.

Several hundred artistes in the traditional attire participated in Giri Pradakshina by performing dances.

The temple administration conducted Suryopasana and Arjita Seva. Giri Pradakshina became a regular ritual and conducted to mark the Pournami in which a large number of devotees took part.

