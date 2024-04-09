Iftar parties reflect communal harmony: CP

Vijayawada: NTR district commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata on Monday hosted an Iftar party for the police personnel, their families and Muslims at a private function hall here and greeted the Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan.

He explained the significance of the holy month of Ramzan and importance of observing fast for one month. Kanti Rana said Muslims spend the holy month offering special prayers and donating to the poor. He said observing fast is good for health and stated that all police stations in the city will host Iftar parties reflecting communal harmony. He said unity in diversity is the unique feature of India and India is the only country that treats people of all religions in the same manner. Deputy commissioners of police Adhiraj Singh Rana, K Srinivasa Rao, T Hari Krishna, ABTS Udaya Rani, B Ramakrishna and other officials attended the Iftar party.