Irresponsible statements on Amaravati farmers draw flak

Vijayawada: Members of women joint action committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti expressed their ire at the irresponsible statements on Amaravati farmers and people stating that they would not tolerate such comments against farmers, who sacrificed their land for the sake of the capital city.

Dalit Mahila JAC leader Kambhampati Sirisha, Lok Satta leader Madhavi, Jana Sena leader Badita Padma, woman JAC leader Priyanka, CPI leaders Akkineni Vanaja and Durga Bhavani, Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, former chairperson of Zilla Parishat Gadde Anuradha staged protest demonstration at the joint action committee office here on Wednesday.

They flayed the ministers and other leaders for their irresponsible statements against Amaravati and the farmers. They demanded immediate withdrawal of such statements that the legislature capital would also be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Brandishing brooms, the woman leaders said that the machinations of certain elements to demolish the dreams of five crore of Andhra people would not succeed.

Akkineni Vanaja said the leaders should not indulge in rude talk hurting others sentiments.

Sunkara Padmasri said that some ministers and people's representatives were trying to derive political mileage by giving such speeches which would ultimately boomerang against them.

Kambhampati Sirisha said that the people were peacefully agitating and were ready to sacrifice for the sake of capital city.