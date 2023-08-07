It’s AP’s misfortune to have CM like Jagan: Lokesh

Vinukonda (Guntur district): Andhra Pradesh is unfortunate to have a Chief Minister like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, remarked TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Villagers of Jayanthiramapuram of Vinukonda Assembly segment in the combined Guntur district, submitted a memorandum to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday.

They pointed out various local issues in their memorandum. Responsing to them, Lokesh said that it is the misfortune of the State to have Jagan as the CM, who could not take steps even to meet the drinking water needs of the people. He promised the villagers that the TDP government after coming to power will take measures to solve all land disputes permanently.

In a press note, he condoled the sudden demise of most popular folk singer Gadar and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

When Mellavagu villagers told him that children are not reluctant to go to schools as there is no transport facility to Tandas, the TDP leader criticised that education has become a distant dream to over four lakh children of rural areas due to the wrong decision taken by the Chief Minister, to merge educational institutions. Promising to set up residential schools in Tandas immediately after the TDP forms the government, Lokesh assured of solving water problems also of the area.