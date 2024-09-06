Jagan pays tributes to Radhakrishnan

Vijayawada: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of former President and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day, at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote,“A teacher imparts knowledge, wisdom, understanding, dedication, and skill. A teacher is a guide who leads us towards achieving our life goals.

Wishing a Happy Teachers’ Day to all the teachers who continuously inspire us every day”.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, former MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu and Penamaluru YSRCP coordinator D Chakravarthi were also present.